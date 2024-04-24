Is EOG Resources (EOG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has EOG Resources (EOG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EOG Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EOG has gained about 11.5% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 10.2%. This means that EOG Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Phillips 66 (PSX). The stock has returned 19.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Phillips 66's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EOG Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.4% this year, meaning that EOG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Phillips 66 belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved +9.6% year to date.

EOG Resources and Phillips 66 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.