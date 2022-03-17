Is EOG Resources (EOG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has EOG Resources (EOG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

EOG Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 18.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EOG has gained about 27.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 17.6% on average. This means that EOG Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pembina Pipeline (PBA). The stock is up 18.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pembina Pipeline's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, EOG Resources is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.8% so far this year, so EOG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Pembina Pipeline belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved +13.9% year to date.

EOG Resources and Pembina Pipeline could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.