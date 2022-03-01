Is EOG Resources (EOG) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is EOG Resources (EOG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EOG Resources is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EOG Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG's full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EOG has returned 29.4% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 17.8%. As we can see, EOG Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX). The stock is up 124.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, NexTier Oilfield Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 520.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, EOG Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.4% this year, meaning that EOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +2.2% so far this year.

EOG Resources and NexTier Oilfield Solutions could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

