Is Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Enzo Biochem's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Enzo Biochem had US$4.47m of debt in October 2021, down from US$11.6m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$36.2m in cash, leading to a US$31.7m net cash position.

NYSE:ENZ Debt to Equity History February 8th 2022

How Healthy Is Enzo Biochem's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Enzo Biochem had liabilities of US$23.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$18.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$36.2m as well as receivables valued at US$11.3m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$6.12m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Enzo Biochem has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Enzo Biochem boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Enzo Biochem will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Enzo Biochem wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 37%, to US$116m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Enzo Biochem?

While Enzo Biochem lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of US$5.3m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. Keeping in mind its 37% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Enzo Biochem you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

