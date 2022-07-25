Is Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Enzo Biochem's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Enzo Biochem had US$4.33m of debt in April 2022, down from US$11.5m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$31.1m in cash, leading to a US$26.8m net cash position.

NYSE:ENZ Debt to Equity History July 25th 2022

How Strong Is Enzo Biochem's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Enzo Biochem had liabilities of US$24.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$17.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$31.1m in cash and US$11.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$1.17m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Enzo Biochem's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$125.7m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Enzo Biochem has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Enzo Biochem's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Enzo Biochem's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

So How Risky Is Enzo Biochem?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Enzo Biochem had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$12m of cash and made a loss of US$6.6m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$26.8m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Enzo Biochem .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

