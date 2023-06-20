Is Envela (ELA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Envela Corporation (ELA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Envela Corporation is one of 218 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Envela Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELA's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ELA has returned about 43.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 13.3% on average. This means that Envela Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY). The stock has returned 41.3% year-to-date.

In Industria de Diseno Textil SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Envela Corporation belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.1% so far this year, so ELA is performing better in this area.

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #203. The industry has moved -3.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Envela Corporation and Industria de Diseno Textil SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

