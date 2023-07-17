Is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enterprise Products Partners is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EPD has gained about 10% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 2.9%. This means that Enterprise Products Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.5%.

In Magellan Midstream Partners' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enterprise Products Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.7% this year, meaning that EPD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Magellan Midstream Partners is also part of the same industry.

Enterprise Products Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

