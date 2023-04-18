Is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EPD has moved about 11.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Enterprise Products Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX). The stock is up 47.8% year-to-date.

For Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enterprise Products Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.2% so far this year, so EPD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #234. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.1%.

Enterprise Products Partners and Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

