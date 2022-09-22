Is Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enterprise Financial Services is a member of our Finance group, which includes 883 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Enterprise Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFSC's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EFSC has moved about 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -17% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Enterprise Financial Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ). The stock has returned 22% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enterprise Financial Services belongs to the Banks - Midwest industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that EFSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. falls under the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this industry has 90 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.8%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Enterprise Financial Services and Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





