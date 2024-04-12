Is Entera Bio (ENTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1051 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENTX's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ENTX has gained about 343.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.4% on average. This means that Entera Bio Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is FibroGen (FGEN). The stock has returned 53.5% year-to-date.

For FibroGen, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Entera Bio Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, so ENTX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, FibroGen falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 187 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.1%.

Entera Bio Ltd. and FibroGen could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

