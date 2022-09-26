Is EnQuest (ENQUF) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EnQuest (ENQUF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EnQuest is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EnQuest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENQUF's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ENQUF has gained about 87.5% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 17.2%. As we can see, EnQuest is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP). The stock has returned 32.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for DCP Midstream Partners, LP's current year EPS has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, EnQuest is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.8% so far this year, meaning that ENQUF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DCP Midstream Partners, LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved +6.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on EnQuest and DCP Midstream Partners, LP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





