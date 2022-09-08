Is EnQuest (ENQUF) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has EnQuest (ENQUF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

EnQuest is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EnQuest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENQUF's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ENQUF has returned 115.2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 28.2%. As we can see, EnQuest is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.7%.

In Marathon Petroleum's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 52.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, EnQuest belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 81% so far this year, so ENQUF is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Marathon Petroleum falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +25.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on EnQuest and Marathon Petroleum as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





