Is EnPro Industries (NPO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is EnPro Industries (NPO). NPO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.40, which compares to its industry's average of 17.64. Over the last 12 months, NPO's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.12 and as low as 10.54, with a median of 13.90.

Finally, investors should note that NPO has a P/CF ratio of 7.06. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NPO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.05. Over the past 52 weeks, NPO's P/CF has been as high as 19.54 and as low as 5.86, with a median of 8.39.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that EnPro Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NPO feels like a great value stock at the moment.



