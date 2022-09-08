Is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of the prominent names in the renewable energy industry of the United States. Its past performance has been impressive, and its prospects seem to be solid. Along with its strong fundamentals, a favorable operating environment in the industry raises the stock’s investment appeal, making it an attractive investment option for prospective investors.

Based in Fremont, CA, Enphase Energy specializes in energy solutions, including microinverters, batteries, and energy-monitoring software. These products and technologies are widely used in the solar photovoltaic industry. Year-to-date, shares of this $42.9-billion company have surged 71.5%. Also, it is noteworthy that the stock’s last closing price of $316.31 is close to the upper end of its 52-week range of $113.40-$318.22.

Analysts tracked by TipRanks are optimistic about the prospects of Enphase Energy, which warrants a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and three Holds. The highest price target by analysts is $363, while the lowest is $211. ENPH’s average price forecast is $276.80, which reflects 12.49% downside potential from the current level.

A few days ago, Sophie Karp of KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy while increasing his price target on the stock to $363 (14.76% upside potential) from $230. The analyst expects the company to benefit from its IQ8 microinverters in the medium to long term.

Now, let us discuss the factors that are supporting ENPH stock’s investment appeal.

Factors Driving Enphase Energy’s Growth Story

A wide distribution network enables Enphase Energy to expand its market presence in the United States and internationally. As of June 30, 2022, the company had operations in 140 countries and employed 2,549 people. Also, it had 1,200 installers listed in the Enphase Installer Network. Notably, it shipped >48 million microinverters and 559.5 MWh of energy storage as of June 30.

Also, the company has resorted to partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen its footprint in the industry. Recently, Enphase Energy joined hands with BayWa r.e. to distribute IQ batteries and IQ7 microinverters, developed by Enphase, in Benelux and Germany.

In August, the company agreed to integrate its clean home energy system with Home Connect, a smart appliances platform. Meanwhile, it also signed an agreement to acquire Germany-based GreenCom Networks AG.

Furthermore, in the first half of 2022, the company’s research and development expenses stood at $75 million, up 68.4% year-over-year. This highlights Enphase Energy's focus on product innovation.

The company’s prospects in the near term also appear to be solid. For the third quarter of 2022, Enphase Energy forecasts revenues to be within the $590-$630 million range, above the $530 million generated in the second quarter of 2022. It expects shipment of 130-145 MWh of IQ batteries in the quarter.

Top Retail Investors and Hedge Funds Are Positive about Enphase Energy

According to TipRanks, top retail investors are Positive about ENPH’s prospects. They have increased their holding in the stock by 0.9% in the last seven days and 1.4% in the last 30 days.

Hedge funds, too, are Very Positive on the stock. In the last quarter, these institutions purchased 1.1 million shares of ENPH.

Concluding Remarks for ENPH’s Prospective Investors

Enphase anticipates its serviceable addressable market to be worth $23 billion by 2025. Also, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 could boost the prospects of renewable energy stocks like Enphase. Under IRA 2022, the U.S. government plans to spend $369 billion on the renewable energy market.

With its existing products and future launches (many patents pending), the company appears to be well-positioned to expand its reach in the industry. These, along with the bullish stance of analysts, top retail investors, and hedge funds, enhance ENPH stock's attractiveness.

Enphase Energy's share price performance has been solid over the years. A chart depicting its price trajectory is provided below. Lastly, the company's ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score on TipRanks mirrors its potential to outperform the broader market.

Read full Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.