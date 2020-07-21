Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Enphase Energy (ENPH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enphase Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 1.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ENPH has returned 143.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 35.38% on average. As we can see, Enphase Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ENPH belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 70.49% this year, meaning that ENPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ENPH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

