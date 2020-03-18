Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ENPH and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Enphase Energy is one of 295 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 22.26% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ENPH has gained about 12.06% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 51.69% on average. This means that Enphase Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ENPH is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.94% so far this year, so ENPH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on ENPH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

