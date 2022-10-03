Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enphase Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enphase Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 23.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ENPH has moved about 51.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 19.4% on average. As we can see, Enphase Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nine Energy Service (NINE). The stock has returned 164% year-to-date.

In Nine Energy Service's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 140% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Enphase Energy is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.3% so far this year, so ENPH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Nine Energy Service falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Enphase Energy and Nine Energy Service as they could maintain their solid performance.





