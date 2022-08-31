Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Enphase Energy is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Enphase Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 23.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ENPH has returned 56.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 31.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Enphase Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Shell Midstream (SHLX) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.2%.

Over the past three months, Shell Midstream's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Enphase Energy is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.8% this year, meaning that ENPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Shell Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved +29.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Enphase Energy and Shell Midstream. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





