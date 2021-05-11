Stocks

Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Enphase Energy (ENPH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enphase Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 7.19% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ENPH has returned -32.68% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 25.02%. As we can see, Enphase Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ENPH belongs to the Solar industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #228 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to ENPH as it looks to continue its solid performance.


