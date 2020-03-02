Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Enphase Energy (ENPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enphase Energy is one of 295 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 24.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ENPH has gained about 87.41% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 21.10%. This means that Enphase Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ENPH belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.48% so far this year, so ENPH is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on ENPH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

