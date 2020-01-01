Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Enphase Energy (ENPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ENPH and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Enphase Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 297 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 12.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ENPH has gained about 452.43% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have an average of 0%. As we can see, Enphase Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ENPH belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to ENPH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

