Is Enova International (ENVA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Enova International (ENVA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.87 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.90. ENVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.48 and as low as 1.80, with a median of 5.43, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ENVA has a P/S ratio of 0.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Enova International is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ENVA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

