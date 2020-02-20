Is Enova International (ENVA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Enova International (ENVA). ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.65 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.26. Over the past 52 weeks, ENVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.21 and as low as 4.57, with a median of 6.24.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ENVA has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.32.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Enova International is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ENVA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

