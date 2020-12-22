Is Enova International (ENVA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Enova International (ENVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Enova International is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 86.88% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ENVA has returned 0.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 3.79% on average. As we can see, Enova International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.42% so far this year, so ENVA is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on ENVA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.