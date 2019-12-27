Is Enova International (ENVA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Enova International (ENVA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enova International is a member of our Finance group, which includes 839 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 10.69% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ENVA has moved about 21.84% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20.91% on average. This shows that Enova International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.21% so far this year, meaning that ENVA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ENVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

