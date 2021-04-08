Is Enova International (ENVA) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Enova International (ENVA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Enova International is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 7.89% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ENVA has moved about 42.35% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 12.47%. This means that Enova International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.15% this year, meaning that ENVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ENVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

