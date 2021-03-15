Is Enova International (ENVA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Enova International (ENVA). ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.77 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.66. Over the last 12 months, ENVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.48 and as low as 1.80, with a median of 5.16.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ENVA has a P/S ratio of 1.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.42.

Finally, investors should note that ENVA has a P/CF ratio of 3.47. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ENVA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.46. Within the past 12 months, ENVA's P/CF has been as high as 21.30 and as low as 1.96, with a median of 8.36.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Enova International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ENVA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

