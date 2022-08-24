Is EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EnLink Midstream is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EnLink Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENLC's full-year earnings has moved 29.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ENLC has returned about 58.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 34%. This shows that EnLink Midstream is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 56.5%.

In Liberty Oilfield Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 192% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, EnLink Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.5% so far this year, so ENLC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Liberty Oilfield Services falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #24. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.1%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track EnLink Midstream and Liberty Oilfield Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.