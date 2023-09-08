Is Eni (E) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Eni SpA (E) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Eni SpA is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for E's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, E has returned 9.6% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 4.8%. This shows that Eni SpA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.8%.

Over the past three months, Magellan Midstream Partners' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Eni SpA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.8% so far this year, so E is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Magellan Midstream Partners falls under the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.9%.

Eni SpA and Magellan Midstream Partners could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

