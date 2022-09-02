Is Eni (E) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Eni (E) is a stock many investors are watching right now. E is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.50 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.20. Over the last 12 months, E's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.35 and as low as 3.36, with a median of 7.26.

Investors will also notice that E has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. E's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.46. Within the past year, E's PEG has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.50.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is E's P/B ratio of 0.77. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.18. E's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 1, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. E has a P/S ratio of 0.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.47.

Finally, investors should note that E has a P/CF ratio of 1.94. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 4.74. E's P/CF has been as high as 6.20 and as low as 1.76, with a median of 3.42, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Eni's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that E is an impressive value stock right now.



