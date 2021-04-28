Is Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Eneti's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eneti had debt of US$170.7m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$377.6m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$84.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$86.7m.

How Strong Is Eneti's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NETI Debt to Equity History April 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Eneti had liabilities of US$87.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$508.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$84.0m in cash and US$14.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$496.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$209.8m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Eneti would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eneti's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Eneti had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 27%, to US$164m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Eneti's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$34m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$81m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Eneti is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

