Is Eneti (NETI) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Eneti (NETI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Eneti is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Eneti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NETI's full-year earnings has moved 87.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NETI has moved about 1.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 23.8%. As we can see, Eneti is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Universal Logistics (ULH). The stock has returned 79.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Universal Logistics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Eneti belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.2% this year, meaning that NETI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Universal Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 29-stock industry is currently ranked #166. The industry has moved -28.9% year to date.

Eneti and Universal Logistics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





