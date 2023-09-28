Is Enersys (ENS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Enersys (ENS). ENS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.11, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.36. ENS's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.47 and as low as 10.85, with a median of 13.63, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that ENS holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ENS's industry has an average PEG of 1.95 right now. Within the past year, ENS's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 1.08.

We should also highlight that ENS has a P/B ratio of 2.28. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.93. Within the past 52 weeks, ENS's P/B has been as high as 2.75 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.21.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ENS has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.79.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Enersys's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ENS is an impressive value stock right now.

