Is Enersys (ENS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. EnerSys (ENS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EnerSys is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EnerSys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS' full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ENS has returned 41.8% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 12%. As we can see, EnerSys is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Eaton (ETN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.6%.

In Eaton's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EnerSys belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.2% this year, meaning that ENS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Eaton is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to EnerSys and Eaton as they could maintain their solid performance.

