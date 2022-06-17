Is Enerplus (ERF) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Enerplus (ERF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enerplus is one of 255 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enerplus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERF's full-year earnings has moved 34.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ERF has gained about 45.6% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 24.1%. As we can see, Enerplus is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

APA (APA) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.3%.

Over the past three months, APA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 69.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enerplus belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.8% so far this year, meaning that ERF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, APA falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #13. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +43.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Enerplus and APA as they could maintain their solid performance.

