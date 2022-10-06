Is Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Enerpac (EPAC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enerpac is one of 220 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Enerpac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPAC's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EPAC has gained about 2.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -21% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Enerpac is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Lindsay (LNN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.8%.

In Lindsay's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Enerpac belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 44% so far this year, so EPAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lindsay falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #214. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.1%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Enerpac and Lindsay as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.