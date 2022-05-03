Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Energy Transfer (ET). ET is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.06. Over the past 52 weeks, ET's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.51 and as low as 4.74, with a median of 7.27.

Another notable valuation metric for ET is its P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.81. Within the past 52 weeks, ET's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.88.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ET has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.25.

Finally, our model also underscores that ET has a P/CF ratio of 3.49. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.75. Within the past 12 months, ET's P/CF has been as high as 4.24 and as low as 2.53, with a median of 3.28.

Another great Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stock you could consider is PBF Logistics (PBFX), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, PBF Logistics has a P/B ratio of 3.68 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.81. For PBFX, this valuation metric has been as high as 5.44, as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.66 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Energy Transfer and PBF Logistics are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ET and PBFX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.