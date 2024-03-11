Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Energy Transfer LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET's full-year earnings has moved 24.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ET has moved about 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.6% on average. This means that Energy Transfer LP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Talen Energy Corporation (TLNE). The stock has returned 32.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Talen Energy Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 77.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Energy Transfer LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.3% so far this year, so ET is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Talen Energy Corporation, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #170. The industry has moved +4.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Energy Transfer LP and Talen Energy Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

