Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Energy Transfer LP (ET) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Energy Transfer LP is one of 251 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ET has gained about 46.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 36.8% on average. This means that Energy Transfer LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Imperial Oil (IMO). The stock is up 38% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Imperial Oil's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Energy Transfer LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.4% so far this year, meaning that ET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Imperial Oil falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #49. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +44.4%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Energy Transfer LP and Imperial Oil as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Energy Transfer LP (ET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.