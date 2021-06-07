Is Energy Transfer (ET) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Energy Transfer (ET), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Energy Transfer is one of 250 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET's full-year earnings has moved 75.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ET has returned about 74.43% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 30.80%. As we can see, Energy Transfer is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ET belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #131 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 43.72% so far this year, meaning that ET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ET will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.