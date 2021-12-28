Is Energy Recovery (ERII) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Energy Recovery (ERII) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Energy Recovery is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Energy Recovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERII's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ERII has gained about 57% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 15.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Energy Recovery is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 57.8%.

The consensus estimate for Zebra Technologies' current year EPS has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Energy Recovery is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.4% this year, meaning that ERII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Zebra Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #232. The industry has moved +50% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Energy Recovery and Zebra Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.