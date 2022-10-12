Is Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Energizer Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Energizer Holdings had debt of US$3.59b, up from US$3.43b in one year. However, it does have US$199.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$3.39b.

How Healthy Is Energizer Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Energizer Holdings had liabilities of US$773.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.91b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$199.5m as well as receivables valued at US$407.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.08b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$1.85b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Energizer Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.4, it's fair to say Energizer Holdings does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 2.8 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Even worse, Energizer Holdings saw its EBIT tank 21% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Energizer Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Energizer Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 26% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

To be frank both Energizer Holdings's EBIT growth rate and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And even its interest cover fails to inspire much confidence. We think the chances that Energizer Holdings has too much debt a very significant. To us, that makes the stock rather risky, like walking through a dog park with your eyes closed. But some investors may feel differently. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Energizer Holdings (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

