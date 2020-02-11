Is Endurance International (EIGI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Endurance International (EIGI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EIGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that EIGI has a P/B ratio of 4.27. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.34. Over the past year, EIGI's P/B has been as high as 6.59 and as low as 2.95, with a median of 4.08.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EIGI has a P/CF ratio of 5.91. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.53. Over the past year, EIGI's P/CF has been as high as 7.46 and as low as 3.98, with a median of 5.30.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Endurance International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EIGI is an impressive value stock right now.

