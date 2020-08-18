Is Endeavour Silver (EXK) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Endeavour Silver (EXK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Endeavour Silver is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EXK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXK's full-year earnings has moved 116.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EXK has returned 66.39% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 3.59% on average. This means that Endeavour Silver is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EXK belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.23% so far this year, so EXK is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track EXK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.