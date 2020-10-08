Is Endeavour Silver (EXK) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Endeavour Silver (EXK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EXK and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Endeavour Silver is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EXK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXK's full-year earnings has moved 425% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EXK has returned 39% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 2.75%. As we can see, Endeavour Silver is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, EXK belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.05% so far this year, meaning that EXK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EXK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

