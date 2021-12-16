Is Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DAVA has returned 88% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 26.3% on average. As we can see, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF). The stock has returned 176.9% year-to-date.

In Screen Holdings Co., Ltd's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.6% this year, meaning that DAVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved +68.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Endava PLC Sponsored ADR and Screen Holdings Co., Ltd as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.