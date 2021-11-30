Is Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 646 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DAVA has gained about 110.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 26.8% on average. This means that Endava PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Epam (EPAM). The stock is up 77% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Epam's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.7% so far this year, meaning that DAVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Epam is also part of the same industry.

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR and Epam could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

