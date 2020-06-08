Is Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Encore Capital Group (ECPG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Encore Capital Group is one of 886 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ECPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECPG's full-year earnings has moved 6.54% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ECPG has returned 5.40% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 13.58%. This shows that Encore Capital Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ECPG belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #239 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.34% this year, meaning that ECPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ECPG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

