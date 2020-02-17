Is Enbridge (ENB) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Enbridge (ENB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ENB and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Enbridge is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 295 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ENB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB's full-year earnings has moved 0.20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ENB has returned 6.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 8.48% on average. This shows that Enbridge is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ENB belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.41% so far this year, so ENB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ENB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

