Is Enbridge (ENB) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Enbridge (ENB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Enbridge is one of 295 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB's full-year earnings has moved 1.95% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ENB has returned about 3.42% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -5.99%. This means that Enbridge is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ENB is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.66% this year, meaning that ENB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ENB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.